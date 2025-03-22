Truffle Hound Capital LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.59.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

