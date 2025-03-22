Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and traded as high as $35.25. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
