TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.83 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.46). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.44), with a volume of 2,060,531 shares.

TwentyFour Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £832.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.22.

TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

