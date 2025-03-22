U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.83. 46,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 25,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.