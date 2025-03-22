Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $783,775.94

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $783,775.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,198.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.22 or 0.00385069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00040289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,802,706 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 414,802,706.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.05107268 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $861,528.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

