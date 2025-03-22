UMA (UMA) Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, UMA has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $131.91 million and $72.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 123,904,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,980,964 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

