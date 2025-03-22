Umpqua Bank Buys 8,136 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Umpqua Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Umpqua Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.