Umpqua Bank Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.83 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.