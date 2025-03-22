Umpqua Bank Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 43,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Target by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Target by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Target by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

