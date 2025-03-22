Umpqua Bank Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of Umpqua Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

LLY opened at $839.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $835.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

