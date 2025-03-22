Umpqua Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $127,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

