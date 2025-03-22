Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,070,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $263,908,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,610,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

