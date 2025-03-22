United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.60 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 17.9 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $2.11 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.82 million, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

