URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.99 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.17). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.38), with a volume of 5,273 shares changing hands.

URU Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.12.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

