USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $59.64 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $59.64 billion and $6.46 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,189.34 or 0.99880368 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,538.61 or 0.99014017 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 59,643,882,535 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.usdc.com. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
