Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 73,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 21,084 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Valhi Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $497.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $480.90 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 107.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.