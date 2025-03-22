VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Trimmed by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 4.3% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $54,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

