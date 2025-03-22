Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 13.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.