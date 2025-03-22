Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 13.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
