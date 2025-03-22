Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after buying an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $247.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

