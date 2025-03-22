Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $247.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.92 and its 200-day moving average is $256.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

