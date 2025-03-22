Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VBK stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

