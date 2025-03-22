Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

