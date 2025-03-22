Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

