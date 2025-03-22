Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 188,762,109 shares changing hands.

Vela Technologies Trading Down 40.0 %

The company has a market cap of £569,100.00, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.01.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

