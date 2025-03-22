Vestor Capital LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

