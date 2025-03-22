Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 26,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.