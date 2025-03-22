Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rubrik Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RBRK opened at $68.15 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $122,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342.80. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,254 shares of company stock valued at $41,195,389.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

