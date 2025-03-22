Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

