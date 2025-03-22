VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.