Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
