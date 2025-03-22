Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,233% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Victrex Stock Performance

About Victrex

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

