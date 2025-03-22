Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,191 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,535,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,882,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,909,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,186,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after buying an additional 481,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $114,583. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

ACAD stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

