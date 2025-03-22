Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Everest Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $353.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.45. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

