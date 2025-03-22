Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $355,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,366,000 after purchasing an additional 159,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 228,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

