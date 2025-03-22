Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $722,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

