Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,143 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.