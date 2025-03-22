Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,670,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after buying an additional 430,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,300,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

