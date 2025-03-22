Virtu Financial LLC Invests $6.25 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $66.32 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

