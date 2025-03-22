Virtu Financial LLC Invests $9.51 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.