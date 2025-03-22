Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $483,964.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,019.97. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,547 shares of company stock worth $36,146,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.