Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,042 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SPUU stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.04.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

