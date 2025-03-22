Virtu Financial LLC Sells 60,086 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,086 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group comprises about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,498,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,723,000 after acquiring an additional 220,317 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVA opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -191.24 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

