Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $12.99. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 78,775 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.