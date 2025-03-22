Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $336.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $625.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
