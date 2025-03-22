Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,813,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,771,589 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.9 %
Visa stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
