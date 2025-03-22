Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $589,200.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,970,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,362,419.40. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,036,560.00.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

