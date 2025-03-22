Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $589,200.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,970,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,362,419.40. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,036,560.00.
Vital Farms Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of VITL stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
