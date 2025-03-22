von Borstel & Associates Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,763,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,309,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,906,000.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DFSI stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.
About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
