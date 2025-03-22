von Borstel & Associates Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.