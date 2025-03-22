Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

