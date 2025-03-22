Washington Trust Bank Acquires 3,300 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

